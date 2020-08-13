Victorian tourism operator finds unexpected success during COVID-19 downturn

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Victorian tourism company has found unexpected success during the coronavirus downturn, after pivoting to a new industry.

Great Ocean Road touring business, Kangaroo Jack, was left “pretty much on life support” when COVID-19 restrictions shut down the tourism industry.

In recent weeks, the business has started making and selling face masks emblazoned with Aboriginal art.

And it has really taken off!

The business has exceeded its annual growth sales turnover by 55 per cent just in the last two weeks.

Kangaroo Jack owner David Zaffina says it’s been a “huge turnaround in a very short space of time”.

“We work with two not-for-profits … and both put us up on their social media pages and in one night we had about 23,000 people view and it just caught fire from there!,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I sourced a manufacturer here in Melbourne that was struggling as well through COVID-19. They recently turned their alteration suit business into a production house for this.

“We haven’t looked back!”

Kangaroo Jack donates 15 per cent of all online face mask sales to the Narana Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

Image: Kangaroo Jack