The Victorian government is defending its bid to tax road usage for zero and low emission vehicles.

“There are a group of road users who effectively pay nothing for their day to day usage of the road,” Tim Pallas told Tom Elliott.

But some, particularly the Greens, fear it will only be a disincentive for people to buy electric cars.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)