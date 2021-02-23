3AW
Victorian Veterans Minister ‘very hopeful’ CBD Anzac Day march will go ahead

6 hours ago
neil mitchell
Article image for Victorian Veterans Minister ‘very hopeful’ CBD Anzac Day march will go ahead

Almost a fortnight ago, Neil Mitchell broke the news that Melbourne’s Anzac Day march through the CBD had been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

RSL Victoria confirmed the cancellation, which has come under fire because other events, including Moomba Festival, have been cleared to go ahead.

Victorian Minister for Veterans, Shaun Leane, says while “nothing is guaranteed” he doesn’t see any reason why the march can’t happen under COVID-safe conditions.

“We’re working through it,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We think a lot of these events across the state can go ahead, hopefully even the march through Melbourne.”

Mr Leane urged organisers to work towards the “best case scenario” and plan for more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, which would permit Anzac Day events to go ahead.

“If we work towards that then there’s no reason I can see why we can’t go forward with some kind of march,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Anadolu Agency / Getty

