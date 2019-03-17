Victorian water bills to go up after government makes record desal order

Water bills are going up after Victoria placed its largest ever order from the desalination plant.

A total of 125 billion litres will be pumped from the Wonthaggi plant from July at a cost of $100 million after the state’s dry summer left dam levels only half-full.

Melburnians will see an average of $10 added to their bills to help cover the desalination plant order.

Water Minister Lisa Neville said water retail companies will absorb more than half of the total cost.

“We don’t want to see shock on water bills,” she told 3AW.

“We’ve tried to keep it as low as possible.

“I think in the context of securing our water supplies, making sure we’ve got what we need this year and in the years ahead, I think most Melburnians will understand that $10 is a small price to pay.”

Water Minister Lisa Neville told Neil Mitchell people should try and save water where they can.

Shadow Water Minister Steph Ryan says the government has failed to ease the bill shock that comes with tapping into the desalination plant.