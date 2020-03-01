3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian winemakers bracing for decline..

Victorian winemakers bracing for decline as coronavirus hits wine exports

42 mins ago
Ross and John

Australian winemakers are bracing for decreased sales as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Grape harvest is under way in Victoria’s vineyards but demand from the largest overseas buyer of Victorian wine, China, is down as a result of the virus.

Director of De Bortoli Wines, Leanne De Bortoli, said the effect is already being felt by the industry.

“I don’t know how long it’ll go for, we just have to continue on with business as usual,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“The Chinese market is quite a large market for us.

“There’s been such a good response to Australian wines from the Chinese, and also on the back of that with a lot of Chinese visitors who come out to Australia.”

Ms De Bortoli said tourist numbers are noticeably down in the Yarra Valley.

“Certainly in the lead up to Chinese New Year, where we would normally get a lot of visitors coming out, there was a noticeable decline in the numbers,” she said.

“For tourism it has been a difficult time, on the back of the fires as well and now with the impact of coronavirus.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.