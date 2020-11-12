3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Victorian young gun closes in on Test debut

33 mins ago
3aw news
Article image for Victorian young gun closes in on Test debut

Australia has just released the Test squad for the upcoming series against India.

Victorian young gun Will Pucovski is among those picked.

THE SQUAD

David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

Test series:
December 17-21: Adelaide Oval (d/n)
December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground
January 7-11: Sydney Cricket Ground
January 15-19: Brisbane Cricket Ground

(Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

3aw news
CricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332