Victorian young gun closes in on Test debut

Australia has just released the Test squad for the upcoming series against India.

Victorian young gun Will Pucovski is among those picked.

THE SQUAD

David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

Test series:

December 17-21: Adelaide Oval (d/n)

December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground

January 7-11: Sydney Cricket Ground

January 15-19: Brisbane Cricket Ground

(Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)