Victorians are being encouraged to go vegan in January amid concerns about health and the environment.
Organisers of Veganuary are gearing up for their biggest ever year, thanks to a surge in consumers tucking into more plant-based foods during lockdown.
Cale Drouin, vegan restauranteur and the owner of Made with Plants, told 3AW Breakfast there were a number of benefits of going vegan, even if only one or two days a week.
