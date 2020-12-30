Victorians are being encouraged to go vegan in January amid concerns about health and the environment.

Organisers of Veganuary are gearing up for their biggest ever year, thanks to a surge in consumers tucking into more plant-based foods during lockdown.

Cale Drouin, vegan restauranteur and the owner of Made with Plants, told 3AW Breakfast there were a number of benefits of going vegan, even if only one or two days a week.

