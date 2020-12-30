3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians are being encouraged to..

Victorians are being encouraged to go vegan in January

4 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Victorians are being encouraged to go vegan in January

Victorians are being encouraged to go vegan in January amid concerns about health and the environment.

Organisers of Veganuary are gearing up for their biggest ever year, thanks to a surge in consumers tucking into more plant-based foods during lockdown.

Cale Drouin, vegan restauranteur and the owner of Made with Plants, told 3AW Breakfast there were a number of benefits of going vegan, even if only one or two days a week.

Click PLAY below to hear him make the case

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332