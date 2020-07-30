Victorians are still offering pathetic excuses to police before being fined

Sadly, many Victorians still don’t get it.

Victoria Police has revealed it issued 88 fines in the past 24 hours to people breaching the state’s COVID-19 rules.

Among those, six males who’d gathered at a short term rental on the Mornington Peninsula.

They told police they were having a “work” meeting.

The men were drinking alcohol and watching TV.

Another man was fined after he’d travelled from Dandenong to South Yarra for a convenience store coffee.

Four passengers from the Wyndham area were found in a car travelling through a vehicle checkpoint.

They said their reason for travel was to go fishing in Geelong. They were all issued with fines.

26 people were issued fines not wearing a mask or face covering.

Police said a number of those fines were issued to people who still refused to wear a mask, even after being offered one by police or PSOs.