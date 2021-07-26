3AW
Victorians await announcement on which restrictions will be eased tonight

2 hours ago
Article image for Victorians await announcement on which restrictions will be eased tonight

Victorians are waiting to find out how the lockdown restrictions will change at midnight tonight.

Among the changes being considered is a return to classrooms for thousands of students.

Hospitality and retail are expected to reopen with strict patron caps.

Masks are likely to remain mandatory both indoors and outdoors outside the home.

Visitors to the home are not expected to be permitted under the next phase of restriction easing.

Director of Health and Biosecurity at CSIRO, Dr Rob Grenfell, says restricting in-home gatherings makes sense.

“When you go to someone’s home you usually tend to touch them and probably kiss them and all that sort of stuff. The other thing is you actually spend a lot more time with them,” he told Ross and Russel.

The expected easing comes as Victoria has not recorded any new COVID-19 exposure sites since Saturday night.

Most people now testing positive to the virus are household contacts and have been isolating.

There is still a call for people in the suburbs of Werribee, Tarneit and Truganina to get tested if they have any symptoms, after COVID-19 fragments were detected in wastewater.

The warning is also current for people in the suburbs Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park and Pascoe Vale.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Dr Rob Grenfell

