Victorians being encouraged to seek compensation over ‘unfair’ restrictions

Victorians are being encouraged to seek compensation from the state government if they believe they’ve “unfairly” lost work under the strict restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Neil Mitchell fears it could open a can of worms and possibly bankrupt the state.

Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson told 3AW Mornings there was a state law, enabling people to seek a financial remedy.

“It’s a very inexpensive way of getting redress, which doesn’t require class action or require going to a high court,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Jim Penman, owner of the “Jim’s” franchise, has been one of the most outspoken critics of the government on this matter.

He said Section 204 of the Health Act was being examined, which allows people to seek compensation if restrictions have been “unfairly” imposed.

“And that’s what has happened here,” he said.

“Sole operators were originally in the Stage 4 guidelines to operate and then the Premier completely wiped that without any explanation.

“He’s refused to explain why he did it, he’s refused to give any evidence and refused to explain why council workers and others can do the same job – even working in groups – but sole operators can’t.”

