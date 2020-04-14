Victorians dobbed in 1850 breaches of coronavirus restrictions yesterday

Victorians are dobbing in those flouting coronavirus lockdown rules in droves, with 1850 alleged breaches reported to police yesterday.

The police assistance line received 1500 calls from members of the public reporting breaches, while another 350 online breach reports were made.

But Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said most of those dobbed in got off with warnings.

“We only issued 99 infringements yesterday, so we are talking relatively low numbers of breaches,” he told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

Mr Patton responded to suggestions that confusion around COVID-19 restrictions is leading to a decline in public trust for police, saying he will be personally checking all fines handed out.

“I’ve instructed the members, all of them, to use discretion,” he said.

“Where it’s those deliberate, obvious or blatant breaches, like someone having an Airbnb party with 20 people, that’s where tickets should be given out.”

Since coronavirus restrictions came into force on March 21, 1249 fines have been issued by Victoria Police.

Fewer than 10 fines have been waived.

Press PLAY below for more.