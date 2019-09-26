‘Victorians don’t feel safe’: Opposition responds to latest crime stats

The Shadow Minister for Police says the latest crime stats simply reflect how Victorians feel right now – unsafe.

One-in-78 Victorians were caught committing a crime last financial year, according to official new figures released on Thursday.

The figure is the highest number of unique offenders ever recorded in the state.

David Southwick MP told 3AW Drive he wasn’t surprised.

“Only a few weeks ago a report was released to say that Victorians do not feel safe and, in fact, found that 40 per cent of Victorians named crime as their number one concern, which was double that of NSW and the highest in the nation,” he said.

“These figures we’re hearing about today really reflect what people feel, which is that they don’t feel safe in Victoria.

“This is alarming.”

