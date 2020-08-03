Victorians eligible for paid pandemic leave

Victorians will be given paid pandemic leave if they need to self-isolate because of COVID-19.

Scott Morrison made the announcement just moments after the Australian Council of Trade Unions called for paid pandemic leave on 3AW Drive.

The government says many people have spread the coronavirus by turning up to work sick, even knowing they’re sick or have tested positive, because they can’t afford to take days off.

Those people will be given up to $1500 to stay home.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there’s now absolutely no excuse to go to work when you shouldn’t.

Michele O’Neil, President of the ACTU, spoke with Tom Elliott on Monday afternoon.

She said the measure was the only “effective” way of keeping people home.

