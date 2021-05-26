Victorians flee interstate as possibility of lockdown looms

With the possibility of lockdown looming, some Victorians are rushing to get out of the state.

Acting Premier James Merlino yesterday refused to rule out the possibility of a lockdown and said the next 24 hours would “be crucial”.

A man, who did not want to be identified, called Ross and Russel while driving out of Victoria.

“We’re definitely going into lockdown. I’m heading off to Sydney now in the car,” he said.

“I’m going to go straight right through, no stop, I just want to get to Sydney.”

Meanwhile, Mark, who is on the road for work, says there was a spike in Victorians heading for NSW yesterday.

“Yesterday morning I left Melbourne at 3am, travelling up the Hume Highway … so many cars loaded and heading to Sydney,” he said.

Matthew said the exodus “started two days ago”.

“This morning there are already caravans on the road,” he said.

