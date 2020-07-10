Victorians flock to find face masks following government announcement

Victorians have been flocking out to grab face masks following news it was now official medical advice to wear them in public.

“There has been a mad rush,” Mario Tascone, Pharmacist and Director of Chemist Warehouse, told 3AW Drive.

“There will be some stores that will run out this afternoon.”

Mr Tascone said a lot of interest had come from schools, businesses and government organisations.

Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive, also spoke with Dr Julian Rait, from the AMA.

