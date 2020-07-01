3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians from COVID-19 hotspots face ‘..

Victorians from COVID-19 hotspots face ‘extraordinary’ penalties if they visit NSW

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victorians living in COVID-19 hotspots who visit NSW face up to six months in jail and hefty fines, in a move Neil Mitchell has dubbed “extraordinary”.

NSW residents will also be banned from visiting a Melbourne hot spot, with travellers in both directions facing fines of up to $11,000 or six months jail.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has signed a public health order preventing the interstate travel, unless it is a NSW resident returning home or in “very special circumstances” such as for medical care or compassionate reasons.

Residents in NSW who breach this order will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332