Victorians from COVID-19 hotspots face ‘extraordinary’ penalties if they visit NSW
Victorians living in COVID-19 hotspots who visit NSW face up to six months in jail and hefty fines, in a move Neil Mitchell has dubbed “extraordinary”.
NSW residents will also be banned from visiting a Melbourne hot spot, with travellers in both directions facing fines of up to $11,000 or six months jail.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has signed a public health order preventing the interstate travel, unless it is a NSW resident returning home or in “very special circumstances” such as for medical care or compassionate reasons.
Residents in NSW who breach this order will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.
