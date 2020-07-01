Victorians from COVID-19 hotspots face ‘extraordinary’ penalties if they visit NSW

Victorians living in COVID-19 hotspots who visit NSW face up to six months in jail and hefty fines, in a move Neil Mitchell has dubbed “extraordinary”.

NSW residents will also be banned from visiting a Melbourne hot spot, with travellers in both directions facing fines of up to $11,000 or six months jail.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has signed a public health order preventing the interstate travel, unless it is a NSW resident returning home or in “very special circumstances” such as for medical care or compassionate reasons.

Residents in NSW who breach this order will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

