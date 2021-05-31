3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians have become poorer than..

Victorians have become poorer than residents all other states and territories except one

34 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Victorians have become poorer than residents all other states and territories except one

Victorians have become poorer than residents all other states and territories except South Australia, new research has revealed.

Economist Saul Eslake says economic growth per person and household disposable income per head reveal how Victoria has declined in the past decade.

Victoria’s household disposable income per person was lower than every other state and territory except South Australia in 2019-2020, before extensive COVID-19 lockdowns.

The poor performance comes on the back of years of weak household incomes, falling economic growth and and poor productivity.

Mr Eslake says the decline has been masked by record migration numbers.

“They reality seems to be that although on the surface Victoria has had strong economic growth over the last 10 years, faster, slightly, than the national average, this has increasingly relied on population growth,” he told Ross and Russel.

“In the three years prior to the onset of COVID, Victoria was getting almost a third of Australia’s national migrant intake despite having only a quarter of the nation’s population.”

If the impact of population growth is excluded, Victoria’s economic growth over the past decade has been half the national average.

Press PLAY below to hear more about Saul Eslake’s findings

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332