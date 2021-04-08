Victorians in for ‘quite a shock’ with the weather
Victorians are in for “quite a shock” when two cold fronts hit the state over the next few days, says the weather bureau.
Melbourne was bathed in sunshine on Thursday, hitting a top of almost 30 degrees in the city.
Some suburbs nudged over that figure.
But it’s going to be short-lived.
“It starts off as a cool change and then gradually becomes a very cold change,” Tom Delamot, Senior Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, told 3AW Drive.
Melbourne is set for a top of just 15 degrees on Sunday.
“It’s going to be quite a shock after the warm start to April we’ve had,” he said.
Picture by Getty iStock