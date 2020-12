Victorians are being urged to leave pyrotechnics to professionals, despite Melbourne’s decision to not go ahead with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Fire and safety authorities have warned Melburnians they face police action if they are caught with fireworks.

And they’re also dangerous.

“They shouldn’t be used in Victoria, at all,” Mark Glover, from Fire Rescue Victoria, told 3AW Breakfast.

