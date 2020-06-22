3AW
131332
Victorians respond to COVID-19 plea, but testing can’t keep up

10 hours ago
FIRST WITH NEIL MITCHELL

People are being turned away from coronavirus testing sites around Melbourne today.

Victorians have responded to the state’s rising case numbers by attending testing hubs.

But it seems the system can’t keep up.

Several callers have told Neil Mitchell about being told to go home at several points including Highpoint and Northland shopping centres.

Caller Lena was the first person to alert Melbourne to the issue when she told Neil Mitchell she was told there was a three-hour wait at Northland.

3AW is chasing word on whether some testing sites that were closed when daily case numbers declined will be reopened now that the state is experiencing a spike.

