Victorians set to receive 10 cents for returned cans and bottles under new scheme

Victorians will soon get 10 cents for every can or bottle returned in a new cash-for-cans scheme.

Statewide, 2.9 billion beverage containers are thrown away every year, and the state government hopes the new scheme will reduce how many of those bottles and cans end up in landfill.

The new container deposit scheme will allow Victorians to deposit bottles and cans at vending machines, drive-through depots, shops and pop up collection sites.

Environment Minister, Lily D’Ambrosio, said the scheme should be in operation by 2023.

“We’re now putting out or proposed model for consultation, and we’re encouraging all Victorians … to have their say,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Next year we’ll be putting that into legislation … so that people can start using it hopefully by early 2023.”

Ms D’Ambrosio said the scheme is aimed at boosting recycling rates for drinks purchased and consumed while out and about.

“The proposed model really is about capturing the containers … that are purchased and consumed outside of the home,” she said.

