3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians strip ‘millions’ of face..

Victorians strip ‘millions’ of face masks from shelves

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victorians have been stripping face masks from the shelves by the millions following the state government’s mandate on Sunday.

But Chemist Warehouse has assured people there is more than enough on the supply line.

“It was a pretty crazy day, yesterday, following Dan’s announcement,” Chemist Warehouse’s chief operating officer, Mario Tascone, told Neil Mitchell.

He said their stores went through some 30,000 boxes of 50 masks – 1.5 million.

“The good news is that there is a lot of stock in the marketplace,” Mr Tascone said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332