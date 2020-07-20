Victorians strip ‘millions’ of face masks from shelves

Victorians have been stripping face masks from the shelves by the millions following the state government’s mandate on Sunday.

But Chemist Warehouse has assured people there is more than enough on the supply line.

“It was a pretty crazy day, yesterday, following Dan’s announcement,” Chemist Warehouse’s chief operating officer, Mario Tascone, told Neil Mitchell.

He said their stores went through some 30,000 boxes of 50 masks – 1.5 million.

“The good news is that there is a lot of stock in the marketplace,” Mr Tascone said.

