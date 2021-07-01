Victorians to be slugged extra from today as landfill levy increase arrives

Victorians can expect to be slugged extra from today to pay for the landfill levy increase.

And they better get used to that trend.

The increase to the levy was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but ratepayers can expect significant increases, in some cases up to 60 per cent, in council waste disposal fees on their next rates notice.

Trips to the tip are also all but certain to become more expensive.

“It’s certainly trying to discourage people from putting waste into landfill,” Peter Anderson, chief executive of the Victorian Waste Management Association, told 3AW Drive.

Mr Anderson said it wouldn’t be a one-off increase, either.

“The (levy) will absolutely go up,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock