Victorians to fork out $300,000 for statue of ‘iconic female netball identity’

Victorian taxpayers will fork out $300,000 for a new netball statue at John Cain Arena.

There are currently 29 statues in Melbourne of male sports stars, compared to three female athlete statues.

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten, says the statue is “helping to rectify the gender imbalance in our public monuments”.

She pointed out there were currently just as many statues of racehorses in Melbourne as female athletes.

“We know that women’s sport is under-sponsored,” Ms Patten said.

But Neil Mitchell says there’s a key difference between this statue and existing statues of sports stars outside the MCG.

“Those magnificent statues at the MCG, they’re sponsored both by Australia Post and Tattersalls over the years,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“This one, it’s all your money, and at the moment it’s a statue looking for someone to commemorate.”

The statue will be of an “iconic female netball identity”.

“I don’t think they know who it is yet!” Neil Mitchell said.

Image: Michael Bradley / Getty