3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians to receive money for..

Victorians to receive money for recycling in new scheme

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Victorians to receive money for recycling in new scheme

Victoria is set to introduce a container deposit scheme in 2023, becoming the last state to do it.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Lily D’Ambrosio, told Tom Elliott about the benefits of the scheme.

Victorians will receive 10 cents for every can, bottle and carton returned.

“Better still you can nominate your favourite local charity, sporting club, community group or school you want to donate it to,” she said.

“They are the same containers that are used in other states with this scheme, it is consistent with that.

“Plastic water bottles, drink cans, juice boxes and small glass beer bottles.

“Almost half the litter we have on our streets, in our parks and beaches are these containers.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332