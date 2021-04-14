Victorians to receive money for recycling in new scheme

Victoria is set to introduce a container deposit scheme in 2023, becoming the last state to do it.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Lily D’Ambrosio, told Tom Elliott about the benefits of the scheme.

Victorians will receive 10 cents for every can, bottle and carton returned.

“Better still you can nominate your favourite local charity, sporting club, community group or school you want to donate it to,” she said.

“They are the same containers that are used in other states with this scheme, it is consistent with that.

“Plastic water bottles, drink cans, juice boxes and small glass beer bottles.

“Almost half the litter we have on our streets, in our parks and beaches are these containers.”

