Victorians turn to drugs and alcohol during pandemic
Wastewater analysis shows alcohol consumption dropped in every state and territory except Victoria during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alcohol consumption fell to its lowest level since the program began in 2016, but Victoria bucked the trend.
Booze consumption was up in both April and June, year on year.
Cocaine and heroin use hit historical highs in Victoria during the pandemic.
Shane Nielson at the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission says the price of drugs has increased, but that doesn’t mean consumption is down.