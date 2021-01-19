3AW
Victorians’ unhealthy lockdown habits revealed

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Victorians’ unhealthy lockdown habits revealed

A survey has revealed many Victorians ate poorly and binged on alcohol during lockdown.

The survey, conducted by Youth Support and Advocacy Service, interviewed 500 people and found half gained weight and over a third drank more alcohol than usual while under restrictions due to the pandemic.

Chief Executive of Youth Support and Advocacy Service Andrew Bruun says the results aren’t surprising.

“When people are coping with the stresses of restrictions and the lockdown, it’s natural people turn to things like alcohol and comfort food for coping,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“41 per cent drank more heavily during the lockdown period … of that 41 per cent, 73 per cent say that’s to do with additional stress.

“A really concerning finding is that 37 per cent of those people who drank more heavily said that they did so at times to black-out or the point of embarrassment.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Neil Mitchell
