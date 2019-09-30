3AW
Victorians urged to prepare plan as allergy season officially arrives

49 mins ago
Melbourne’s allergy sufferers are being urged to prepare a plan of action as we head into the peak pollen count period.

It starts today.

From now until December is when our worst grass pollen days occur, generating widespread hay fever and asthma.

It also coincides with a risk of thunderstorm asthma.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton is warning allergy sufferers to protect themselves and prepare a plan of action.

