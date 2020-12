Victorians are being urged to support those communities who were “smashed” by bushfire last summer.

Darren Chester, the Member for Gippsland, told 3AW Mornings it had been a torrid year for many of his constituents.

After last summer’s bushfires ruined the tourist season, the coronavirus pandemic only worsened those woes.

Mr Chester said the region was hoping to put this year behind it.

