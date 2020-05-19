Victorians urged to use ‘common sense’ on trains, trams and buses as lockdown eases

Victorians are being urged to use “common sense” when more employees return to work, and trains, trams and buses become more crowded.

Currently, Victoria’s public transport network is only carrying 10 to 15 per cent of the number of passengers it usually would.

But that may change quickly next month, if lockdown restrictions are eased and Victorians are told it is safe to return to the office.

Head of Transport Services at the Department of Transport, Jeroen Weimar, said there is not currently a plan to limit capacity on public transport, but urged Victorians to think carefully about their travel.

“Our focus is very much about appealing to Victorians’ common sense,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We’ll be asking people to really think about planning their journey. Do you need to travel? And if you need to travel what is the best time for you to travel? … We’re trying to avoid these really busy peak periods.

“I don’t want to see people having dust ups at the entrance of a train or a bus because there aren’t enough spaces.”

The frequency of cleaning on trains, trams and buses has been increased, and sanitation stations will soon be introduced at busy public transport hubs.

