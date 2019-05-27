3AW
May snow: Several towns blanketed in white in chilly winter entree

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victorians were very surprised to wake to snow early this morning in Victoria’s west.

A senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Richard Carlyon, told 3AW Mornings the May snowfall is actually on track with winter forecasts.

“Whilst it’s a change from last week’s beautiful early autumn weather, I wouldn’t say (winter) has come early,” said Mr Carlyon.

It looks like the low temperatures are set to stay, with the strongest cold front moving through late Tuesday reaching a low of 12 degrees in Melbourne.

Listeners reported snowfall in several towns including Gordon, Trentham, Daylesford and Ballarat.

It was also a welcome sight on the slopes.

Mt Buller (pictured below) received 20cm of snow overnight.

