May snow: Several towns blanketed in white in chilly winter entree

Victorians were very surprised to wake to snow early this morning in Victoria’s west.

A senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Richard Carlyon, told 3AW Mornings the May snowfall is actually on track with winter forecasts.

“Whilst it’s a change from last week’s beautiful early autumn weather, I wouldn’t say (winter) has come early,” said Mr Carlyon.

MAY SNOW | Several towns blanketed in white this morning, like Gordon in this video here. More details + images: https://t.co/ZwFqCtlG71 pic.twitter.com/AmSC5skCFs — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) May 27, 2019

Snow?! Listener Johnson has sent us this video from Gordon, one hour west of Melbourne. CBD: 8.4°

BALLARAT: 3.4° (but the ‘apparent temperature’ is -3.8°) pic.twitter.com/57zIc9qEjs — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) May 26, 2019

It looks like the low temperatures are set to stay, with the strongest cold front moving through late Tuesday reaching a low of 12 degrees in Melbourne.

Listeners reported snowfall in several towns including Gordon, Trentham, Daylesford and Ballarat.

It was also a welcome sight on the slopes.

Mt Buller (pictured below) received 20cm of snow overnight.