May snow: Several towns blanketed in white in chilly winter entree
Victorians were very surprised to wake to snow early this morning in Victoria’s west.
A senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Richard Carlyon, told 3AW Mornings the May snowfall is actually on track with winter forecasts.
“Whilst it’s a change from last week’s beautiful early autumn weather, I wouldn’t say (winter) has come early,” said Mr Carlyon.
MAY SNOW | Several towns blanketed in white this morning, like Gordon in this video here.
More details + images: https://t.co/ZwFqCtlG71 pic.twitter.com/AmSC5skCFs
— 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) May 27, 2019
Snow?!
Listener Johnson has sent us this video from Gordon, one hour west of Melbourne.
CBD: 8.4°
BALLARAT: 3.4° (but the ‘apparent temperature’ is -3.8°) pic.twitter.com/57zIc9qEjs
— 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) May 26, 2019
It looks like the low temperatures are set to stay, with the strongest cold front moving through late Tuesday reaching a low of 12 degrees in Melbourne.
Listeners reported snowfall in several towns including Gordon, Trentham, Daylesford and Ballarat.
It was also a welcome sight on the slopes.
Mt Buller (pictured below) received 20cm of snow overnight.