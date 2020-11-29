Victorians wanted for trial to see if they’re at risk of heart disease

Melbourne researchers are looking for 1000 Victorians to take part in a trial that will examine people’s genes to see if they’re at risk of coronary heart disease.

“We would like to see people between the ages of 40 and 70, who are not taking a ‘statin’ and who have either got a family history, or they know somebody who has coronary disease,” Professor Tom Marwick, director of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, told Ross and Russel.

You can find out more about the trial HERE.

