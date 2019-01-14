Victorians warned ahead of scorcher (and why yesterday felt hotter than the official temp)

A total fire ban is in place for the entire state with another scorcher on the way today.

Melbourne is headed for a top of 33° but some suburbs, including Yarra Glen, will exceed 40°.

Northern parts of the state are predicted to reach as high as 46°.

Victorians are being urged to take care in the heat.

At least one case of a child being found locked in a car yesterday, prompting a warning from the Health Minister.

Jenny Mikakos warns penalties including six months jail may apply.

She said extreme heat is one of the leading causes of death in Victoria.

“Stay hydrated and check on elderly neighbours and family members,” Ms Mikakos said.

“Stay cool and wear loose and comfortable clothing.”

Officially, Melbourne reached a top of 32° yesterday.

But Ross and John this morning called bulltish on that.

“I’m sure it was much hotter where I was,” Ross said at the start of the program, and Burnso, along with several callers, concurred.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed it was an unusual day of temperature readings.

“It was certainly a sharp temperature gradient across Melbourne yesterday,” they said.

Click PLAY to hear more