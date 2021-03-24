3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorians warned to expect ‘a..

Victorians warned to expect ‘a couple of escapes’ when hotel quarantine resumes

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Victorians warned to expect ‘a couple of escapes’ when hotel quarantine resumes

The state government is today expected to announce the return of international passenger flights into Melbourne.

It comes after flights were suspended six weeks ago following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel.

Infectious diseases expert from the Australian National University, Professor Peter Collignon, says the state is “probably ready” to begin accepting international flights again, but there is a risk involved.

“There is a risk if you bring people back,” he told Ross and Russel.

“But equally, if we don’t let them come back we’re saying ‘You can’t come back for a year or more’ because I don’t think we’re out of the woods until probably this time next year.

“We’ve got Australian residents and citizens who may not have a job, may not have an income, may be left somewhere without any support.”

Professor Collingnon says Victorians should expect the virus to escape from hotel quarantine again in the future.

“Probably, we will have a couple of escapes if we bring a lot of people back,” he said.

“But, if we’ve then made sure we’ve vaccinated all those most at risk of really coming to grief, then the consequences are so much less than it was a year ago.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332