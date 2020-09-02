Victorians warned to stay alert as wild winds again lash the state
Victoria is again being lashed by damaging winds.
And the state is being warned to take care, with fears trees may have been weakened by last week’s storms.
Three people were killed by falling trees during those storms last Thursday.
The Bureau says locations which may be impacted by the damaging winds include Kyneton, Ballarat, Melbourne, Wonthaggi, Bacchus Marsh and Falls Creek.
Severe Weather Warning for Damaging Winds has been updated. Notable gusts so far: 100km/h Mt William, 95km/h Mt Hotham, 82km/h Melbourne Airport. Get all the details on our website: https://t.co/FRcOQnnvHC #VicWeather pic.twitter.com/6Sbm1tGBPg
— Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) September 2, 2020
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW