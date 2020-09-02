3AW
Victorians warned to stay alert as wild winds again lash the state

3 hours ago
Victoria is again being lashed by damaging winds.

And the state is being warned to take care, with fears trees may have been weakened by last week’s storms.

Three people were killed by falling trees during those storms last Thursday.

The Bureau says locations which may be impacted by the damaging winds include Kyneton, Ballarat, Melbourne, Wonthaggi, Bacchus Marsh and Falls Creek.

