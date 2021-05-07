Victoria’s ambulance response times at their worst in six years

The state government has announced a $759 million boost to ambulance and hospital services, as ambulance wait times blow out to their worst level since 2015.

Ambulance response times are getting slower, emergency departments are getting busier, and waits for surgery are getting longer, the latest state health data reveals.

In the past three months, 474,000 presented to Victorian emergency departments.

Only 63 per cent were treated within appropriate time frames.

Concerningly, 306 people spent 24 hours in emergency.

Ambulance ramping remains an issue, with 30 per cent of ambulance patients waiting more than 40 minutes pulled up outside a hospital.

In one-in-four cases, code 1 ambulances didn’t make it to critically ill patients within the 15 minute benchmark.

Median wait times for elective surgery are at 39 days, which is six days longer than the same time last year.

