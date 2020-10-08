Victoria’s best GP clinic has been named

(Image: Google Maps)

An Altona North GP clinic has been named Victoria’s best for its groundbreaking approach to COVID-19 testing.

Altona North Medical Group has been awarded the Victorian General Practice of the Year by The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

In March, the clinic set up a carpark testing site and a mini contact tracing hub.

Former president of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Mukesh Haikerwal, who runs the clinic, said “You get on and do the best you can for people you look after”.

“When your colleagues recognise that, it’s a boost to the morale,” Dr Haikerwal told Neil Mitchell.

The Altona GP said he “cottoned on very quickly” to how useful carpark testing could be.

“If you could keep people contained in a car, then they can keep the infection amongst themselves,” he said.

“It’s not just a test and you drive away, it’s a whole clinical process that includes the testing.”

