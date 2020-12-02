Victoria’s best towns for first-home buyers named

Victorian towns have dominated a list of Australia’s best spots for first-home buyers to enter the market.

Eight of the top 20 towns on the list, put together by ME Bank, are in Victoria.

At number six on the list, Woodend is ranked as Victoria’s best town for first-home buyers, followed by Beechworth in seventh position nationally.

Tatura, Kilmore, Mansfield, Wangaratta, Port Fairy and Castlemaine also made the list.

Deputy mayor of the Macedon Ranges Council, Cr Mark Ridgeway, says Woodend is gaining popularity among all demographics.

“There’s plenty of people who live in Woodend who are commuting to Melbourne,” he said.

“It’s about 50 minutes.

“There’s a lot of people coming to Woodend to retire.

“There is also plenty of work for people who live locally, too.”

