3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Victoria’s best towns for first-home buyers named

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Victoria’s best towns for first-home buyers named

Victorian towns have dominated a list of Australia’s best spots for first-home buyers to enter the market.

Eight of the top 20 towns on the list, put together by ME Bank, are in Victoria.

At number six on the list, Woodend is ranked as Victoria’s best town for first-home buyers, followed by Beechworth in seventh position nationally.

Tatura, Kilmore, Mansfield, Wangaratta, Port Fairy and Castlemaine also made the list.

Deputy mayor of the Macedon Ranges Council, Cr Mark Ridgeway, says Woodend is gaining popularity among all demographics.

“There’s plenty of people who live in Woodend who are commuting to Melbourne,” he said.

“It’s about 50 minutes.

“There’s a lot of people coming to Woodend to retire.

“There is also plenty of work for people who live locally, too.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332