Victoria’s worst burglary hotspots revealed
Three Victorian homes are burgled every hour, according to new data from the RACV.
Residents of Melbourne’s western suburbs Braybrook, Braybrook North and Robinson have the highest odds of being robbed, with one-in-39 homes broken into per year.
RACV General Manager of Business Solutions, Raymond Ore, said many people are failing to secure their homes.
“13 per cent of people are just leaving their doors open an unlocked,” he said.
In the state’s most burglary prone area, south Gippsland’s Dumbulk and Walkerville region, robberies surged from one-in-180 homes last year to one-in-33 homes this year.
Across the board, burglaries are down slightly compared to last year.
Victoria’s top 10 areas for burglaries:
- Dumbulk, Dumbalk North, Meeniyan, Middle Tarwin, Tarwin, Tarwin Lower, Venus Bay, Walkerville, Walkerville South – 1 in 33 homes
- Driffield, Hazelwood, Hazelwood North, Hazelwood South, Jeeralang, Jeeralang Junction, Maryvale, Morwell – 1 in 33 homes
- Airly, Seaspray, Montgomery, Darriman – 1 in 38 homes
- Braybrook, Braybrook North, Robinson – 1 in 39 homes
- Ardmona, Coomboona, Mooroopna, Mooroopna North, Undera – 1 in 41 homes
- Bamawm Extension, Echuca, Kanyapella, Patho, Roslynmead, Wharparilla – 1 in 42 homes
- Cardinia, Clyde, Clyde North – 1 in 46 homes
- Mildura, Mildura West – 1 in 47 homes
- Branditt, Caniambo, Colliver, Dunkirk, Shepparton, Shepparton South – 1 in 47 homes
- Corio, Norlane, North Shore – 1 in 47 homes
Melbourne’s top 10 areas for burglaries:
- Braybrook, Braybrook North, Robinson – 1 in 39 homes
- Cardinia, Clyde, Clyde North – 1 in 46 homes
- Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana – 1 in 52 homes
- Beveridge – 1 in 55 homes
- Bellfield, Heidelberg Heights, Heidelberg West – 1 in 56 homes
- Fitzroy – 1 in 57 homes
- Collingwood, Collingwood North – 1 in 58 homes
- Ivanhoe, Ivanhoe East, Ivanhoe North – 1 in 60 homes
- Kuranjang, Melton, Melton West, Toolern Vale – 1 in 60 homes
- Brookfield, Exford, Eynesbury, Melton South – 1 in 60 homes
