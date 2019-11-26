Victoria’s worst burglary hotspots revealed

Three Victorian homes are burgled every hour, according to new data from the RACV.

Residents of Melbourne’s western suburbs Braybrook, Braybrook North and Robinson have the highest odds of being robbed, with one-in-39 homes broken into per year.

RACV General Manager of Business Solutions, Raymond Ore, said many people are failing to secure their homes.

“13 per cent of people are just leaving their doors open an unlocked,” he said.

In the state’s most burglary prone area, south Gippsland’s Dumbulk and Walkerville region, robberies surged from one-in-180 homes last year to one-in-33 homes this year.

Across the board, burglaries are down slightly compared to last year.

Victoria’s top 10 areas for burglaries:

Dumbulk, Dumbalk North, Meeniyan, Middle Tarwin, Tarwin, Tarwin Lower, Venus Bay, Walkerville, Walkerville South – 1 in 33 homes Driffield, Hazelwood, Hazelwood North, Hazelwood South, Jeeralang, Jeeralang Junction, Maryvale, Morwell – 1 in 33 homes Airly, Seaspray, Montgomery, Darriman – 1 in 38 homes Braybrook, Braybrook North, Robinson – 1 in 39 homes Ardmona, Coomboona, Mooroopna, Mooroopna North, Undera – 1 in 41 homes Bamawm Extension, Echuca, Kanyapella, Patho, Roslynmead, Wharparilla – 1 in 42 homes Cardinia, Clyde, Clyde North – 1 in 46 homes Mildura, Mildura West – 1 in 47 homes Branditt, Caniambo, Colliver, Dunkirk, Shepparton, Shepparton South – 1 in 47 homes Corio, Norlane, North Shore – 1 in 47 homes

Melbourne’s top 10 areas for burglaries:

Braybrook, Braybrook North, Robinson – 1 in 39 homes Cardinia, Clyde, Clyde North – 1 in 46 homes Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana – 1 in 52 homes Beveridge – 1 in 55 homes Bellfield, Heidelberg Heights, Heidelberg West – 1 in 56 homes Fitzroy – 1 in 57 homes Collingwood, Collingwood North – 1 in 58 homes Ivanhoe, Ivanhoe East, Ivanhoe North – 1 in 60 homes Kuranjang, Melton, Melton West, Toolern Vale – 1 in 60 homes Brookfield, Exford, Eynesbury, Melton South – 1 in 60 homes

