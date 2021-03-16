3AW
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer opens up about mental health toll of second COVID-19 wave

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Victoria’s Chief Health Officer opens up about mental health toll of second COVID-19 wave

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has opened up about his mental health struggles during Victoria’s second COVID-19 wave last year.

He says he had to see a psychologist.

Brett Sutton told the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency podcast he felt a heavy burden making tough decisions to lead the state through the crisis.

He said he felt “awful” as a father and put his job ahead of his family during that period.

“There was a kind of grief in being with my family and not being with family psychologically,” he explained.

“Putting my kids to bed but my mind being elsewhere.

“I felt awful as a father.

“I felt like I was with my children but was absence for weeks and weeks on end, and the reality was that it was kind of true.

“But in reaching out for support, I really found mechanisms to be able to link back in, look after myself and find some space to connect with loved ones which is a really critical thing for us as human beings.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

News
