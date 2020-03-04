Victoria’s chief health officer says people should be stocking up on essential items, maintaining the person-to-person spread of coronavirus here is “inevitable”.

The Prime Minister urged Australians not to “panic buy” on 3AW on Tuesday, but Dr Brett Sutton said it was “reasonable” to stock up on things like toilet paper and dry foods.

“People can and should think about dry goods and other essential items every time they go shopping,” he said.

