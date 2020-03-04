3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria’s chief health officer..

Victoria’s chief health officer says people should be stocking up

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

Victoria’s chief health officer says people should be stocking up on essential items, maintaining the person-to-person spread of coronavirus here is “inevitable”.

The Prime Minister urged Australians not to “panic buy” on 3AW on Tuesday, but Dr Brett Sutton said it was “reasonable” to stock up on things like toilet paper and dry foods.

“People can and should think about dry goods and other essential items every time they go shopping,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.