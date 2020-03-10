Victoria’s coronavirus hotline is in meltdown, adding to anxiety and concern about the illness.

3AW Mornings has tried to contact the 1800 675 398 hotline on-air several times and been met with an automated message saying there were “technical problems” on each call.

Victoria’s shadow health minister, Georgie Crozier, told Neil Mitchell she had a “very nasty cold” and thought she’d “do the right thing” and call the number.

She tried to contact the hotline “on numerous” occasions.

“I finally got on after waiting an hour,” Ms Crozier said.

Ms Crozier, a nurse before entering politics, said “mixed messaging” was causing anxiety for both the public and medical community.

“There is a lot of confusion out there, I think, for people who are trying to do the right thing,” she said.

She said the matter was bigger than politics and that’d she’d “love to sit down” with Jenny Mikakos.

“I don’t think that will happen, unfortunately,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings