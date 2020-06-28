Victoria’s coronavirus numbers grow again as quarantine rules change

Victoria’s COVID-19 numbers have increased again, with 49 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the Victorian Government implemented a new rule for those in hotel quarantine.

Previously, those in quarantine could not be forced to take a COVID-19 test while serving their 14 days in isolation.

Those who refuse to be tested will now force to spend an extra 10 days in quarantine.

Premier Daniel Andrews revealed some of those who have been rejecting testing to date are parents who did not want young children to undergo the procedure.

He said a new, less invasive, saliva test would help increase those testing numbers.

26 of the confirmed cases in the past day were from routine testing, while 19 are under further investigation.

LAST 10 DAYS

June 19 – 13

June 20 – 25

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41

June 28 – 49 (revised to 41 with eight cases reclassified)