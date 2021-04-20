Victoria’s COVID-19 Response Commander gives Tom Elliott the latest on the vaccine rollout

Victoria’s COVID-19 Response Commander, Jeroen Weimer, told Tom Elliott about the government’s plan to speed up the vaccine rollout in Victoria.

“What we decided to do was to open up the centres to everyone … any Victorian aged over 70 as well as people working in the critical service areas … are all eligible to get vaccinated now,” he said.

“We have seen some really good booking numbers in the last few days, people are phoning in and making bookings, you can also just walk up.

“At the centres the AstraZeneca vaccine will be the only vaccine on offer.

“People who are in the younger age groups who are eligible for Pfizer, should call the coronavirus hotline and make a booking.

“I get the fact people are concerned … but we will only get out of this if we all get vaccinated.”

Mr Weimer said the government was looking at the full capacity of the MCG for ANZAC day “very closely”.

“For us it is about being confident that if we had to track down a positive case at the MCG, that we could get a hold of everyone who was around them,” he told Tom Elliott.

