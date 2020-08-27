‘Strategy is working’: New COVID-19 case figure falls to lowest number since early July

Victoria has recorded 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest number of new cases recorded on a day since July 5.

Sadly, the death toll remains high.

Another 23 people, aged between their 60s and 90s, have died with COVID-19.

Of those new deaths, 22 are linked to aged care.

The fatalities bring Victoria’s death toll from the pandemic to 485.

Announcing today’s figures, Premier Daniel Andrews said the state’s approach to COVID-19 is working.

“I know and understand, very deeply, how challenging this is, but this strategy is working,” he said.

“These numbers are coming down.

“There is, in every sense, cause for people to be positive about the fact that … this strategy is working.”

There are currently:

532 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19

29 people in intensive care, including 11 on ventilators

4151 ‘mystery’ cases with no known source

3308 active cases (down by 180 since yesterday)

391 active cases among health workers

1412 active cases in aged care

#COVID19VicData for 27 August, 2020. 113 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. We are sad to also report an additional 23 lives lost. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/bmyArndpsb — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 26, 2020

Victorian new cases this week:

August 21: 179

August 22: 182

August 23: 208

August 24: 116

August 25: 148

August 26: 149

TODAY: 113