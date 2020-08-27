3AW
‘Strategy is working’: New COVID-19 case figure falls to lowest number since early July

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest number of new cases recorded on a day since July 5.

Sadly, the death toll remains high.

Another 23 people, aged between their 60s and 90s, have died with COVID-19.

Of those new deaths, 22 are linked to aged care.

The fatalities bring Victoria’s death toll from the pandemic to 485.

Announcing today’s figures, Premier Daniel Andrews said the state’s approach to COVID-19 is working.

“I know and understand, very deeply, how challenging this is, but this strategy is working,” he said.

“These numbers are coming down.

“There is, in every sense, cause for people to be positive about the fact that … this strategy is working.”

There are currently:

  • 532 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19
  • 29 people in intensive care, including 11 on ventilators
  • 4151 ‘mystery’ cases with no known source
  • 3308 active cases (down by 180 since yesterday)
  • 391 active cases among health workers
  • 1412 active cases in aged care

Victorian new cases this week:
August 21: 179
August 22: 182
August 23: 208
August 24: 116
August 25: 148
August 26: 149
TODAY: 113

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
