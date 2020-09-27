Victoria’s daily COVID-19 case number falls to single digits
Victoria has recorded five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Another three people have died with the virus.
It’s the lowest case number recorded since June 12.
Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is now 20.3, while the rolling average in regional Victoria is 0.6.
NEW CASES IN THE PAST WEEK:
September 22: 28
September 23: 15
September 24: 12
September 25: 14
September 26: 12
September 27: 16
TODAY: 5
