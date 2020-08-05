3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria’s deadliest day: Latest..

Victoria’s deadliest day: Latest COVID-19 figures paint grim picture

3 hours ago
coronavirus latest

The news, sadly, hasn’t got any better.

Victoria has recorded its worst COVID-19 daily figure on record, with 725 fresh cases of the coronavirus detected in the past 24 hours.

And 15 more Victorians have died, more than any day yet since the pandemic began.

One of those deaths was a man aged in his 30s.

Three males and one female in their 70s, three males and three females in their 80s and three males and one female in their 90s have also died.

162 people have now died with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

There are 538 people in hospital, 42 of those receiving intensive care.

There are 7227 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, 1435 of those linked to aged care settings.

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332