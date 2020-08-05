Victoria’s deadliest day: Latest COVID-19 figures paint grim picture

The news, sadly, hasn’t got any better.

Victoria has recorded its worst COVID-19 daily figure on record, with 725 fresh cases of the coronavirus detected in the past 24 hours.

And 15 more Victorians have died, more than any day yet since the pandemic began.

One of those deaths was a man aged in his 30s.

Three males and one female in their 70s, three males and three females in their 80s and three males and one female in their 90s have also died.

162 people have now died with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

There are 538 people in hospital, 42 of those receiving intensive care.

There are 7227 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, 1435 of those linked to aged care settings.