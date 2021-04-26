3AW
  • Victoria’s ‘dying’ music industry..

Victoria’s ‘dying’ music industry demands answers over crowd cap discrepancies

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Victoria’s music industry is demanding answers as to why nearly 80,000 fans were able to attend the Anzac Day football clash at the MCG, yet concerts remain highly restricted on the number of people able to attend.

“We’d just love an explanation how they can justify close to 80,000 at the MCG, but can’t justify 700 people at the Corner Hotel, when it is all ticketed,” DJ Ben Dennis, a director at Myriad Management, said on 3AW Drive.

“The music industry is dying because of it.”

