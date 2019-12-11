Victoria’s gridlock: Staggering growth in the number of vehicles on our roads

Victorians are taking to the roads in unprecedented numbers and infrastructure experts are advocating for road pricing to deal with the strain.

There are now more than 6 million vehicles registered in Victoria, and we’re adding new cars at a rate of 10,000 a month.

A staggering 2000 new drivers licences are issued across the state every week.

But Infrastructure Victoria says more roads won’t solve our woes, and introducing road pricing alongside public transport upgrades should be a priority.

“Our research shows that you can’t build your way out of congestion,” Infrastructure Victoria’s deputy CEO, Jonathon Spear told Neil Mitchell.

“A price on roads to give people a signal about when they can travel on or off peak, and where they travel, is an important part of this equation.

“We think, particularly, the bus system is one that’s ripe for opportunity. If we can have more buses, more frequently, and at a more attractive price, that gives a lot of people more accessibility.”

Department of Transport spokesperson Chris Miller says the traffic will only get worse in the lead up to Christmas.

“Based on data from last year the Friday before Christmas is the busiest on our roads, where volumes increase by up to eight per cent,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Mr Miller called on drivers to be patient on the roads this festive season.

“Have a think about the way you behave when you’re driving and ask yourself: would you behave like that in any other format?”

