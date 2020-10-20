Victoria’s health chief issued with ‘please explain’ by hotel quarantine inquiry

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has been asked to explain himself over new email evidence tendered to the hotel quarantine inquiry.

Professor Brett Sutton previously gave evidence he didn’t know private security was used in the quarantine hotels until late May.

Emails leaked to the media last week have now been given to the inquiry.

They’re from late March, Professor Sutton was a recipient, and they discuss private guards.

Counsel assisting Tony Neal QC says professor Sutton will be asked for an explanation.

The inquiry also received phone records of former public service boss Chris Eccles, showing he did speak with Graham Ashton in March when neither man could remember the call when they gave evidence.

It may force the inquiry deadline of November 6 to be pushed back.

3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, gave Tom Elliott a summary of what happened at Tuesday’s extraordinary meeting.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

(Photo by Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)